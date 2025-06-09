Dubai Chambers has empowered 600 members of business community to navigate legal landscape (Photo/ WAM)

Dubai [UAE], June 9 (ANI/ WAM): Dubai Chambers has successfully concluded a series of legal and compliance-focused events in May, designed to empower businesses with the knowledge needed to thrive in the UAE's dynamic regulatory environment.

The events, comprising three in-person workshops and one webinar, addressed critical topics including UAE Commercial Companies Law, corporate compliance, UAE and GCC Customs Law, and Compliance Challenges on VAT & Excise Tax.

The sessions attracted significant interest, with a total of 598 participants from across the private sector.

Participants gained valuable insights and ideas on ways to reduce risks, adopt good corporate governance practices, ensure compliance with data protection regulations, customs tariff structures, Harmonised System (HS) code classification, the treatment of goods within free zones, customs valuation methodologies, customs audit procedures, and compliance strategies to overcome cross-border trade challenges within the GCC countries. (ANI/ WAM)

