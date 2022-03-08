United Nations, Mar 8 (PTI) The G-4 nations of Brazil, Germany, India and Japan have asserted that the UN Security Council has failed to fulfill its responsibility to maintain international peace and security due to the use of the veto by its permanent members and this issue requires profound and serious discussions.

Permanent Representative of Japan to the United Nations Kimihiro Ishikane's made the remarks on Monday while issuing a statement on behalf of the G-4 at the Informal Meeting of the General Assembly on the Intergovernmental Negotiations on Security Council Reform.

"Due to the use of veto, the Security Council has at times failed to fulfill its responsibility to maintain international peace and security. We have seen these failures are seriously undermining the legitimacy of this important body on multiple occasions," Ishikane said.

"Thus, the question of veto requires profound and serious discussions," he said.

He said that the G-4 "appreciates" some initiatives to limit the use of veto in certain circumstances, such as the "Political Declaration on Suspension of Veto Powers in Cases of Mass Atrocity" initiated by France and Mexico as well as the "Code of Conduct regarding Security Council action against genocide, crimes against humanity or war crimes".

In recent days, Russia, a permanent member of the 15-nation Council, used its veto to block action in the Council on a resolution that would have deplored its invasion of Ukraine and demanded that Moscow immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

Executive Director for Human Rights Watch Kenneth Roth had said that Russia's veto at the UN Security Council sends a “bone-chilling” signal to civilians in Ukraine of its indifference to international law.

The Japanese envoy said that "unfortunately, whether we approve it or not”, the dynamics of the Council gives permanent members a differentiated status in the decision making process.

"We must not be oblivious to the fact that permanent members have an influence on the decisions of the Security Council that elected members simply cannot match. That is the reason why any meaningful reform of the Council must address the current imbalance in the composition of the permanent membership of the body. The legitimacy and effectiveness of the Council depends on this," he said.

On the issue of "categories of membership", the G-4 nations added a significant number of UN Member States support the expansion in both categories. "If you leave the source of the problems untouched, the problems will never be resolved."

They said that avoiding the real root causes of the problems, such as adding longer-term non-permanent members, would rather complicate the problems. "What should be addressed is the structural imbalance between the permanent members and the others, not creating another category of the membership."

The G-4 bloc said that only when the permanent seats are expanded, can the decisions of the Council reflect the interests of the broader membership. "Only new permanent members, coupled with additional non-permanent members, can redress the structural imbalances, represent the world in a more balanced way, and thus can enhance legitimacy and effectiveness of the decisions of the Council."

The G-4 further questioned that without permanent members from Africa, “how can the Council reflect African interests at the core level of the decision-making and thereby redressing the historical injustice against Africa? We often hear the call for increased representation of Africa, but sometimes it is not really clear whether or not they really support new African permanent members."

The grouping lamented that even after all these years of "intergovernmental negotiations,” there still is not even a zero draft text that compiles the positions attributed to the delegations participating in the discussions, nor is there a single factual account or record of the IGN proceedings.

India, currently serving as non-permanent member of the Council for a two-year term, has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the 15-nation Council, saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council, which in its current form does not represent the geo-political realities of the 21st century.

