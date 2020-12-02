The Hague, Dec 2 (AP) Two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday in a shop in the center of The Hague and a suspect has fled the scene, police said.

The city's police force tweeted that there also was a fire at the store that was quickly extinguished. The two injured people were being taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses. Further details weren't immediately available and there was no word on a possible motive.

A police spokesman didn't immediately return calls seeking comment. (AP)

