Tehran [Iran], July 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who arrived in Tehran on Wednesday called on Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi and handed over a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar's visit comes on the heels of Raisi's election victory last month.

"Thank President-elect Ebrahim Raisi for his gracious welcome. Handed over a personal message from PM @narendramodi. Appreciate his warm sentiments for India. Deeply value his strong commitment to strengthen our bilateral ties and expand cooperation on regional and global issues," EAM Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar, who made a transit halt in Iran on his way to Russia also met his Iranian counterpart and according to sources discussed bilateral relations and regional developments in Afghanistan, where the Taliban is making significant advances.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif met with EAM Dr S Jaishankar in Tehran and discussed the bilateral relations and regional developments," said Iran's Embassy in New Delhi.

According to sources, bilateral issues, including Chabahar, and Afghanistan figured in Jaishnakar's meeting with Iran minister Zarif.

India and Iran have been working together on the Chabahar port project, which is a critical project in the region.

According to sources, this is Jaishankar's first visit to Iran after the regime change. In September 2020, the foreign minister made a similar stopover on his way to Moscow. Previously, he had visited Iran in December 2019. (ANI)

