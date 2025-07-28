New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke to the newly appointed Foreign Minister of South Korea, Cho Hyun, on Monday and discussed deepening bilateral ties between the two countries.

He expressed his best wishes to FM Cho Hyun for a successful tenure.

Sharing the details in a post on X, he said, "Good to speak with @FMChoHyun of RoK this morning. Conveyed my best wishes for a successful tenure. Discussed deepening of our bilateral cooperation."

Earlier, on July 21, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar congratulated Cho Hyun on his appointment as the new Foreign Minister of South Korea.

In a post on X, he expressed confidence in working together to further strengthen the ties between the two countries and toward achieving a Special Strategic Partnership between New Delhi and Seoul.

He wrote, "Congratulate Amb Cho Hyun on his appointment as Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership."

On July 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a delegation of special envoys from South Korea and highlighted the completion of 10 years of India-South Korea partnership. He emphasised that close collaboration between the two countries plays a crucial role in the Indo-Pacific region.

On the same day, the EAM also met a delegation of special envoys from the Republic of Korea (RoK), led by former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, which was visiting India and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in key areas, including economy, technology, defence, maritime security, and people-to-people exchanges.

Jaishankar shared details of the meeting on his X account. He wrote, "Delighted to meet RoK President Lee Jae Myung's delegation of Special Envoys to India led by former PM Kim Boo-kyum this morning in Delhi. Discussed economic, technology, defence and maritime cooperation. As well as expanding people-to-people exchanges."

The meeting takes place amid renewed efforts from both sides to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including green hydrogen, shipbuilding, investment, semiconductors, and regional security, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

The visit followed a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada last month. Both leaders expressed commitment to working together in trade, investment, green energy, and emerging technology sectors. (ANI)

