New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday discussed the evolving security situation in West Asia during a conversation with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

In a post on X, he said that the two leaders exchanged views on the conflict in West Asia.

Also Read | US-Iran Talks: Efforts Underway for Second Round of Talks As Strait of Hormuz Showdown Endures.

"Appreciated the exchange of views today with @SenatorWong of Australia on the West Asia conflict."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2043968800140542335?s=20

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Earlier today, EAM also spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and discussed several aspects of the situation in West Asia with him.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2043966004607496588?s=20

Sa'ar said that Iran's harm to freedom of navigation through economic terrorism in the Strait of Hormuz requires action that will ensure the freedom of navigation for all countries, including India.

In a post on X, Sa'ar said, "A good conversation, as always, with my friend, India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. We discussed Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and Lebanon. I said that the firm American stance in the negotiations on conditions that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons (no enrichment in Iran, removal of enriched material from Iran) is critical for the entire international community," he said.

"I also said that Iran's harm to freedom of navigation and the global economy through economic terrorism in the Strait of Hormuz requires action that will ensure the freedom of navigation for all countries, including India and our friends in the Gulf," he added.

The call comes after Jaishankar concluded his official visit to the UAE.

Speaking on the primary focus of his high-level discussions, the External Affairs Minister told ANI, "..I met with Sheikh Mohammed, the President of the UAE. I brought with me a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and our conversation focused on our strategic relationship and its various initiatives, such as energy, economic trade, and the energy and trade relationship. The UAE is a major partner for us, so we discussed that." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)