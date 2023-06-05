Windhoek [Namibia], June 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday co-chaired the first Joint Commission of cooperation between India and Namibia with Namibian Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and discussed advancing ties between two nations in energy, green hydrogen, transport, connectivity, digital, pharmaceuticals, food security, science, technology and culture.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar underscored that the contemporary cooperation between India and Namibia should be build on political goodwill and growing development partnership.

Jaishankar tweeted, "Co-chaired the 1st Joint Commission of cooperation between India and Namibia with DPM and FM Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah this morning. Underlined that our contemporary cooperation should build on long-standing political goodwill and our growing development partnership. Discussed advancing our ties in energy, green hydrogen, transport & connectivity, digital, pharmaceuticals, food security, science & technology and culture. As also wildlife collaboration and eco tourism. Our perspectives regional and global issues are similar and drive our working together in international forums."

Jaishankar on Sunday arrived in Windhoek to further strengthen relations with Namibia. He was received by the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Jenelly Matundu.

Upon arrival in Namibia, EAM Jaishankar in a tweet stated, "Arrived in Windhoek. Thank Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of Namibia, Jenelly Matundu for receiving me so warmly. Look forward to a productive visit that takes our time-tested ties forward."

On Sunday, Jaishankar addresed the Indian diaspora in Namibia. He said that the condolence messages and the outpouring of suppot that he received in the wake of the horrific train accident in Odisha shows how connected the world is with India.

"A lot of leaders from all over the world and the foreign minister from here [Namibia] also has expressed solidarity and sent sympathy," EAM Jaishankar said while addressing the Indian diaspora in Namibia on Sunday.

"I received many messages and foreign ministers and friends from across the world. The Prime Minister also received lots of messages. This is an example of how globalised today's world is and how the world is connected with India," he added.

Before arriving in the Namibian capital on Sunday, the External Affairs Minister was in Cape Town, South Africa to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

In Cape Town, Jaishankar invoked the three-decade-old ties between India and South Africa stating that there is a very "deeply emotional" connection between the two countries. He said India's and South Africa's respective struggles were "deeply intertwined". He made these remarks while interacting with the Indian diaspora in Cape Town. (ANI)

