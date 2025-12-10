New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid homage to freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Highlighting Rajaji as one of India's most influential public figures, Jaishankar noted that the freedom fighter's life and ideals continue to serve as a guiding light.

Also Read | Australia Social Media Ban: 'By Banning Social Media for Under 16, We're Giving Children a Childhood', Says Australian PM Anthony Albanese (Watch Video).

EAM wrote on X, "Pay homage to Shri C. Rajagopalachari ji on his birth anniversary. A freedom fighter and one of India's most influential public minds, his life, thoughts and ideals continue to guide us."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1998607378649067620?s=20

Also Read | Australia Social Media Ban: From Facebook to TikTok, List of Apps Banned by Anthony Albanese-Led Govt for Children Under 16.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari, popularly known as Rajaji, on his 147th birth anniversary.

"Freedom fighter, thinker, intellectual, statesman...these are some descriptions that come to the mind when one recalls C Rajagopalachari. Tributes to him on his birth anniversary. He remains one of the sharpest minds of the 20th century, who believed in creating value and upholding human dignity. Our nation remembers his enduring contributions with gratitude," PM Modi posted on X.

The PM shared a photograph of the revered freedom fighter Rajaji and the 1922 edition of Young India, an English-language journal edited by Rajaji while Mahatma Gandhi was in jail.

"On Rajaji's birth anniversary, sharing some interesting material from the archives, which includes a picture of a young Rajaji, the notification on his appointment as a Cabinet Minister, a picture with volunteers from the 1920s and a Young India edition from 1922 edited by Rajaji because Gandhi Ji was in jail," PM Modi said.

Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, born on December 10, 1878, in Madras Presidency, was a lawyer and intellectual among many other things. He is regarded as an early political comrade of Mahatma Gandhi, who left his legal practice to join the Indian National Congress and later participated in various protests against the British Crown.

Most popularly, Rajagopalachari agitated against the Rowlatt Act, non-cooperation, and the Civil Disobedience movement.

He was the last Governor-General of India. The office was abolished after India became a republic in 1950. He was elected to the Constituent Assembly from Madras on a Congress ticket. He was part of the sub-committee on minorities.

He was conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 1954. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)