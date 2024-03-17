Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday wished the government of Ireland and its Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense, Micheal Martin, on St. Patrick's Day.

EAM Jaishankar expressed confidence that this 75th year of India-Ireland diplomatic ties will further strengthen the longstanding partnership.

"Warm Greetings to FM @MichealMartinTD and the Government and people of Ireland on St.Patrick's Day. Confident that this 75th year of our diplomatic ties will further strengthen our longstanding partnership," Jaishankar posted on social media X.

St. Patrick's Day is seen as a public holiday in Ireland, and the day is widely celebrated as an official Christian feast day also by other countries like UK, Canada, the US, Argentina and Brazil.

Moreover, EAM also shared a video on X, showing a glimpse of visits and meetings held between the two countries.

It showed the high-level interactions with the ministers and leaders of both nations in 2023.

As per the video, bilateral trade between India and Ireland touched USD 4.21 billion in FY 2022-2023.

The video also highlighted that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Electricity Supply Board of Ireland and the National Thermal Power Corporation of India for bilateral collaboration on energy and R&D initiatives in January 2024.

The video showed that about 6,000 Indian students in Irish higher education institutions.

Moreover, it mentioned that around 44,000 Irish tourists visit India annually.

Notably, Ireland has a strong Indian community of 75,000. (ANI)

