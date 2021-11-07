Kabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit near Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Sunday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 10:33:02 IST with a depth of 10 Km, 135 kilometres south-southeast of Fayzabad city of Afghanistan.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Tops Global Leader Approval Ratings with 70% Approval, Highest Among 13 Global Leaders.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 07-11-2021, 10:33:02 IST, Lat: 35.96 & Long: 71.08, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 135km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NSC informed in a tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)