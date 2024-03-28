Kabul, March 28: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Thursday, as per National Centre for Seismology data.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at around 5:44 am on Thursday. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale Hits Fayzabad.

The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 36.36 and longitude 71.18 at a depth of 124 km, as per the NCS data.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-03-2024, 05:44:02 IST, Lat: 36.36 & Long: 71.18, Depth: 124 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," the NCS posted on social media X. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 Jolts Asian Country.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The earthquake took place at 19:59:23 IST at a depth of 169 km.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)