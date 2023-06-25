Astana, June 25: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck eastern Kazakhstan on Sunday, reported the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The depth of the quake was reported at 17.4 km. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Palu, No Casualty Reported.

According to USGS, it took place at 02:21:24 (UTC+05:30) and the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 47.011°N and 80.188°E, respectively. Earthquake of Magnitude 7.9 on Richter Scale Hits Papua New Guinea, Later Revised to 7.3.

Further details awaited. No reports of material damage or casualties are known as of yet.

