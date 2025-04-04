Kathmandu [Nepal], April 4 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal on Friday at 7:52 pm (IST), National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers. The NCS said the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 28.83 N and Longitude 82.06 E.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 5.0, On: 04/04/2025 19:52:53 IST, Lat: 28.83 N, Long: 82.06 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Nepal."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

