Manila, December 25: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Manila in Philippines on Friday, said National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 25-12-2020, 05:13:43 IST, Lat: 13.85 and Long: 120.59, Depth: 123 Km, Location: 93km SSW of Manila, Philippines," said National Center for Seismology.

No damage to life and property has been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

