Mariana Islands [Northern Mariana Islands], April 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in Mariana Islands on Friday, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 16:33:20 Indian Standard Time (IST). The depth of the quake was at the depth of 266 km.

https://twitter.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1776209579560652866

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.7, Occurred on 05-04-2024, 16:33:20 IST, Lat: 19.03 & Long: 145.44, Depth: 266 Km, Location: Mariana Islands," NCS posted on X.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

