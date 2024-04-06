Islamabad [Pakistan], April 6 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued notifications of 37 candidates who were elected to the Senate in the April 2 elections, ARY News reported.

As per the notification, among the candidates are Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Ishaq Dar from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), both representing the federal capital.

According to the ARY News, the notifications also included the names of the senators from Punjab which are Ahad Cheema (PML-N), Pervaiz Rasheed (PML-N), Hamid Khan Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Raja Nasir Abbas Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul Muslimeen Pakistan (MWMP), Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (Independent), Muhammad Talal Badar Chaudhry (PML-N), Nasir Mehmood (PML-N), Muhammad Aurangzeb (PML-N), Musadik Masood Malik (PML-N), Anusha Rehman Ahmad Khan (PML-N), Bushra Anjum Butt (PML-N), and Khalil Tahir (PML-N).

The notification further ncludes Syed Masroor Ahsan, Dost Ali Jeesar, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Amir Wali Uddin Chishti, Faisal Vawda, Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Sarmad Ali, Qurat-Ul-Ain Marri, Rubina Qaim Khani, and minority member Poonjo, all hailing from Sindh and representing various political affiliations such as Pakistan peoples party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, and an independent candidate, as per ARY News.

The senators notified from Balochistan comprises Ahmed Khan representing Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Anwar ul Kakar as an Independent candidate, Aimal Wali Khan from Awami National Party, Jan Muhammad from National Party, Sardar Al Haj Muhammad Umer Goraij representing PPP, Syedaal Khan from PML-N, Shahzaib Durrani also from PML-N, Bilal Ahmed Khan from PPP, Abdul Wasay representing JUIP, Husna Bano from PPP, and Rahat Jamali.

Following the completion of their six-year terms in March, 48 Senate members retired, prompting elections on April 2 to fill 30 vacant seats, with 18 already secured through uncontested elections.

However, a deadlock between the provincial government and the opposition over the oath-taking of elected MPAs on reserved seats led to the postponement of elections for 11 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Consequently, 19 senators were elected on April 2. (ANI)

