London [UK], December 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union and the United Kingdom will continue the work on the post-Brexit trade agreement throughout the night, chief spokesman of the European Commission Eric Mamer said on Thursday.

"#Brexit work will continue throughout the night. Grabbing some sleep is recommended to all Brexit-watchers at this point. It will hopefully be an early start tomorrow morning," Mamer wrote on his Twitter page.

According to media reports, the trade deal may be reached either on late Wednesday or in the early hours of Thursday. The Reuters news agency that within the past 24 hours, the United Kingdom made significant concessions in the talks, including on the stumbling fishery issues.

If London and Brussels find no common ground by December 31, the UK will no longer be under the EU's trade rules, with the World Trade Organization's rules coming into force for both sides in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for goods flowing across the English Channel. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)