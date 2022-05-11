Brussels [Belgium], May 11 (ANI): Condemning the recent violence in Sri Lanka, the European Union has said that the 27-member bloc is closely monitoring developments in the island nation.

A number of violent incidents have taken place in the country after pro-government groups clashed with anti-government protesters on Monday, leaving eight people dead and over 200 others injured. A nationwide curfew was imposed on Monday and extended several times until Thursday morning.

Also Read | Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says 'Russia Ramping Up Cyber Attacks Against Starlink'.

"The European Union (EU) and its 27 Member States are monitoring closely developments in Sri Lanka. The EU condemns the recent vicious attack against peaceful protestors in Colombo, which triggered further violence after a month of peaceful demonstrations had shown, despite some isolated incidents, that Sri Lankans are able to exercise peacefully their right to freedom of expression," the EU council said in a statement on Tuesday.

The EU has deplored the loss of life, including of a Member of Parliament, and the high number of injured people.

Also Read | Bill Gates Tests Positive for COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms, Isolates Himself at Home.

Urging all parties to refrain from violence and to show restraint, the EU called on the authorities to initiate an investigation into the events and to hold accountable those instigating or perpetrating violence.

The EU further recalled the importance to safeguard the democratic rights of all citizens, and to focus on solutions that will address the significant challenges currently faced by the Sri Lankans. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)