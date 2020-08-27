Madrid, Aug 27 (AP) Masks will be mandatory for all students in Spain age 6 or older when returning to schools in September because of increased coronavirus cases, the government announced Thursday.

The measure will be adopted by the country's 17 regions, which manage education autonomously. It's part of a series of standardized guidelines agreed in a meeting with central authorities. Previously, masks were only required for students above age 12 by some Spanish regions.

Also Read | India-China LAC Row: Complete Disengagement Possible Only Through ‘Mutually Agreed Reciprocal Action’, Says MEA.

Students will receive a daily body temperature check, must wash hands at least five times per day and classrooms will need frequent ventilation, the government said.

“Bubble-classrooms" where students only socialize with a limited number of peers, will be key to identifying contacts. That allows localized quarantines if there's a positive test, rather than closing entire schools.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Novavax Inc Expects to File for Vaccine Approval in the US by December 2020, Says CEO Stanley Erck.

Parent and teachers have expressed concern, with new waves of outbreaks since the country emerged from a strict lockdown. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)