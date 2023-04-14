Dhaka, Apr 14 (PTI) Bangladesh's famed doctor and Liberation War veteran Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was buried on Friday, three days after his death.

Chowdhury, 81, passed away on Tuesday while being treated for kidney ailments. The veteran donated his body after his death for dissection and studies by medical students, his son Barish Chowdhury said.

A leading civil society figure and political thinker, Chowdhury was a vascular surgeon as well as a public health expert.

“He (Chowdhury) had willed his body to be donated for dissection and studies by medical students, and we (the family) also wanted to abide by his wish,” Barish said.

He added that the family wanted to donate Chowdhury's body to the country's major state-run Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the Ganoshastahya Medical College, founded by the veteran himself.

“But both the institutes said they are unwilling to use a knife on his body . . . they said it out of their love and respect for my father, and therefore we have decided to bury him at the Gonoshasthaya Kendra,” Baarish said.

Chowdhury was laid to rest in line with Islamic rituals at the premises of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, a non-profit health and education complex combined, also founded by him, on the outskirts of the capital.

During his lifetime, the veteran enjoyed the affection of both incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief Khaleda Zia, who, along with Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid, issued statements mourning his death.

Chowdhury had joined the Liberation War while he was about to complete his higher medical studies in Britain and set up a major field hospital on Indian soil as the war was underway.

After Bangladesh's independence, Chowdhury dedicated his life to health sector promotion and preferred to lead an extraordinary lifestyle discarding all sorts of personal luxury, despite his stylish way of life, as the son of an affluent family.

Ganoshasthya Kendra, founded by him, remains a public trust, with no family having a stake in it.

