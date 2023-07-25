Tel Aviv [Israel], July 25 (ANI/TPS): On July 24, the first Graduation Day of the Azerbaijan Cyber ​​Security Center was held in Baku.

Students in the program were trained by Israeli staff from the Technion, a public research university located in Haifa.

The Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Samir Mammadov, who congratulated the graduates at the event, emphasized the high importance of the role of the Azerbaijan Cyber ​​Security Center. Mammadov noted that of the 2,300 applicants to study at the center, only 60 were accepted, including 14 women.

The deputy minister noted that cyber security has already become a matter of national security.

“The leaders of Azerbaijan and Israel also stated this in their meeting. Today, the presence of a new section on cyber security within the Ministry of Internal Affairs proves this once again. Cybersecurity should be an integral part of strategic planning,” Mammadov said.

“In this regard, the role of the Azerbaijan Cyber ​​Security Center, where we held the first Graduation Day, is important. We all understand the critical importance of cyber security and hence the need for a proactive approach to cyber security.

He added, “We plan to train up to 1,000 specialists in the next three years in this center created with the support of Israel’s Technion University.” (ANI/TPS)

