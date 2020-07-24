New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The first-ever container cargo from Kolkata via Chattogram port in Bangladesh reached Agartala, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

"Another historic milestone in India-Bangladesh connectivity and economic partnership as the first-ever container cargo from Kolkata via Chattogram port reaches Agartala. This will help in further development of the North-Eastern region," Srivastava tweeted.

The first trial movement of a container ship carrying steel and pulses from Kolkata to Agartala through Chattogram port was flagged off on July 17.

Srivastava stated that this was another significant step between India and Bangladesh towards further enhancing connectivity and economic cooperation with the commencement of first trial movement of containers.

The ship was flagged off by Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya through a virtual ceremony.

This has been done under the agreement on use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of India's transit cargo through Bangladesh. (ANI)

