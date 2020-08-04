St Petersburg, Aug 4 (AP) Florida's coronavirus death tally surged to 245 on Tuesday.

That brought its seven-day average in daily reported deaths to 184 - its highest rate yet and just behind Texas for the past week with 186.

Also Read | Lebanon Blast Caught on Camera: Terrifying Clips and Images of Explosion at Beirut Port Shared, 10 Dead So Far.

The number of people being treated for coronavirus in hospitals statewide continued a nearly two-week downward trajectory, with 7,797 patients Tuesday from 7,991 the day before. That's down from highs of more than 9,500 about two weeks ago, according to the Department of Health.

There were 5,446 positive coronavirus tests reported in a 24-hour period.

Also Read | Lebanon: Massive Blast in Beirut Ahead of Court Verdict in Ex-PM Rafik Hariri's Killing, 10 Dead; Watch Horrifying Videos.

However, many large testing sites were closed over the weekend and into Monday because of Tropical Storm Isaias. Those sites have since reopened. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)