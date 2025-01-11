Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 11 (ANI/WAM): Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Federal National Council and Deputy Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, stressed that the rapid climate changes and escalating environmental challenges demand immediate legislative responses from global parliaments.

Speaking at the Legislators Forum 2025, organised today by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, Member of the Federal National Council, Al Nuaimi highlighted that 2024 recorded the highest-ever temperatures, underscoring the urgent need to achieve the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement.

He stated that the global stocktake outcomes during COP28 revealed a significant gap between current commitments and the requirements to meet climate goals. He added that the summit presented an unprecedented roadmap for transitioning to clean energy and reinforced the financial framework supporting these efforts as preparations for COP29 continue.

Al Nuaimi emphasised the pivotal role of legislators worldwide in drafting laws that incentivise investments in renewable energy and strengthen international partnerships. He urged parliamentarians to leverage the current political momentum to drive the clean energy transition and secure a better future for upcoming generations.

During the session on "Legislative Pathways for Aligning Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)," Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi shared the UAE's experience in transitioning to renewable energy. She highlighted that the UAE's success in this field is built on an ambitious vision, integrated strategies, and supportive legislative reforms.

She noted that the UAE aims, under its Energy Strategy 2050, to ensure clean energy constitutes 50 percent of the national energy mix. Al Suwaidi also addressed the parliament's role in promoting environmental governance through effective parliamentary oversight and the launch of national and international initiatives to support clean energy projects. She emphasised that the Federal National Council actively supports sustainability policies and COP28 commitments within its constitutional mandate.

Concluding her speech, Al Suwaidi outlined future legislation the UAE is working on, such as expanding green hydrogen production, launching a regional carbon trading platform, and establishing a national fund to support climate innovation. She stressed that international parliamentary cooperation is key to achieving a successful and sustainable energy transition.

The forum witnessed the appointment of Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi as Rapporteur of the Legislators Forum 2025. She will present the forum's outcome document to members of the IRENA General Assembly on 13th January. The document will feature key recommendations and outputs of the parliamentary discussions on enhancing renewable energy legislation and achieving global climate goals. (ANI/WAM)

