London, Oct 10 (PTI) A pair of Indian-origin billionaire brothers, a leading Oxford University academic and a septuagenarian fundraiser fondly referred to as the Skipping Sikh, lead the "most ethnically diverse" Queen's Birthday Honours List released on Saturday. By Aditi Khanna

UK plans new 3-tier system of COVID-19 lockdown measures

London:UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to unveil a new three-tier system of measures alongside local regions across the country being handed greater decision-making powers as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. By Aditi Khanna

Pak court asks Sharif to appear by Nov 24 to avoid being declared proclaimed offender

Islamabad:A Pakistani court through newspaper advertisements asked Nawaz Sharif to appear before it by November 24 to avoid being declared a "proclaimed offender" after the former three-time prime minister reportedly refused to receive non-bailable arrest warrants at his residence in London.By Sajjad Hussan

Former S African prez Zuma summoned to appear before commission in Nov for graft charges

Johannesburg:Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been issued with a legal summons to appear before an inquiry commission probing corruption charges, including the veteran politician's alleged role in assisting the controversial Indian-origin Gupta family in looting billions of rands from the state-owned entities.By Fakir Hassen

