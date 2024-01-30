Thimphu [Bhutan], January 30 (ANI): Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, called on the newly-elected Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay, and held crucial discussions with him, reinforcing the enduring bonds between the two nations.

Kwatra, who is on Bhutan visit, also met Foreign Minister of Bhutan Lyonpo DN Dhungyel.

During his meeting with the Bhutanese PM on Monday, Kwatra reaffirmed the strong friendship shared between India and Bhutan. The Foreign Secretary assured Lyonchhen of India's unwavering commitment to being a reliable partner, aligning closely with the priorities outlined by the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan.

"Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra called on @PMBhutan Lyonchhen H.E. Tshering Tobgay. FS reaffirmed the close bonds of friendship India shares with Bhutan & assured Lyonchhen of India's firm commitment to partner with Bhutan as per the priorities of the Royal Government & people of Bhutan," said the Indian Embassy in Bhutan in a post on X.

Continuing his diplomatic engagements, Ambassador Kwatra also met with the Bhutanese Foreign Minister.

The discussions between the two sides delved into important bilateral matters of mutual interest, exploring ways to further enhance relations between India and Bhutan across various sectors.

In another post, the Indian Embassy shared insights into this meeting, stating, "Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra called on @FMBhutan Lyonpo D N Dhungyel. The two sides discussed important bilateral matters of mutual interest and ways to further strengthen relations across all sectors,"

The Foreign Secretary also met his Bhutanese counterpart, Aum Pema Choden, on Monday and held a discussion on multifaceted cooperation between the two nations in development partnership, space, energy, trade, technology, economic ties, and people-to-people ties.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Bhutan stated, "Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra held bilateral consultations with Foreign Secretary of Bhutan Aum Pema Choden. A wide ranging discussion on multifaceted cooperation between in development partnership, space, energy, trade, technology, economic ties, and people-to-people ties."

Earlier in the day, Vinay Mohan Kwatra arrived in Bhutan for a three-day official visit from January 29-31. Aum Pema Choden welcomed him at Paro.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Bhutan stated, "Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra was warmly welcomed on his arrival at Paro by Aum Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary of Bhutan for an official visit from January 29-31."

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review entire gamut of bilateral ties," it added.

During his visit, he will call on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. He will also meet other senior officials of the Royal Government.

In a press release, MEA stated, "The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between Bhutan and India."

Notably, diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968 with the establishment of a special India office in Thimphu. The two nations celebrated 50 years since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 2018.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the party chief, Tshering Tobgay, for their triumph in the parliamentary elections in Bhutan.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Heartiest congratulations to my friend @tsheringtobgay and the People's Democratic Party for winning the parliamentary elections in Bhutan. Look forward to working together again to further strengthen our unique ties of friendship and cooperation."

Bhutan's People's Democratic Party (PDP) won the largest number of seats in the parliamentary elections and formed the new government. The PDP won 30 out of the 47 seats in the National Assembly, and the Bhutan Tendrel Party secured 17 seats.

This was Bhutan's fourth general election since transitioning from a traditional monarchy to a parliamentary form of government 15 years ago. (ANI)

