New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, paid his first official visit to Mauritius on December 20-22. The visit follows the congratulatory phone call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam on November 11 immediately after his electoral victory in the parliamentary elections in Mauritius, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

As per the statement, the visit is part of continued high-level engagements and reflects the importance, India attaches to its relations with Mauritius.

Also Read | Tennessee Shocker: Female Teacher Alissa McCommon Has Sex With 12-Year-Old Student, Gets Pregnant With His Child; Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison.

In line with our Neighbourhood First, Vision Sagar, Africa Forward policies, and our commitment to the Global South, the visit reaffirmed the continued commitment from both sides to deepen the multi-dimensional bilateral partnership for the prosperity and development of both countries and the larger Indian Ocean Region, the statement added.

In his meeting with Prime Minister of Mauritius, Foreign Secretary congratulated Ramgoolam on his recent electoral victory and reiterated the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to Ramgoolam to visit India. Both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and Foreign Secretary sought guidance to further strengthen the special and close partnership between the two countries. Foreign Secretary conveyed India's continued commitment to the development, progress, and prosperity of Mauritius, the statement said.

Also Read | Brazil Plane Crash: Small Plane Crashes Into Brazilian Town Popular With Tourists, Number of Dead Unclear (Watch Videos).

Foreign Secretary visited Aapravasi Ghat, a poignant landmark, reflecting age-old connections between India and Mauritius. He also had the opportunity to witness ongoing projects being developed by India in Mauritius including the Civil Service College and an Area Health Centre in Cap Malheureux among other projects, the statement said.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary called on the President, Dharambeer Gokhool, the Prime Minister, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the Deputy Prime Minister, Paul Berenger and the Foreign Minister of Mauritius, Dhananjay Ramful and met key Mauritian leaders and officials, as per the statement.

https://x.com/HCI_PortLouis/status/1870440484268908879

In a post on X, Indian High Commission in Mauritius said, "Shri Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary of India, called on Navin Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius. Underscoring the deep and enduring India-Mauritius ties, discussions focussed on further strengthening the multisectoral bilateral cooperation in order to advance this special and unique partnership anchored in our shared culture, history, kinship and heritage." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)