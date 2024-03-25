Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, announced that he would launch a new political party within two months, as reported by ARY News.

During the ARY News Programme "Sawaal Yeh Hai", Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that a discussion is underway with like-minded people about launching a political party.

"We are also consulting on the ideology of the party and hopefully it will be formed within two months," he said.

The former prime minister said that the current three major political parties cannot resolve the issues being faced by the people.

Abbasi further stressed that there is space for both a new political party and a "new way of thinking" in the current political environment, ARY News reported.

He added that the financial distress in Pakistan cannot be resolved without political stability in the country.

"The government and the opposition should sit together and move towards constitutional amendments," Abbasi said.

Emphasising that the government itself looks 'scared and unhappy' with its mandate, he said, "There is also an element of shame in the government. It is feared that politics would be on one side and national affairs on the other."

Earlier on March 19, the former prime minister hinted at launching a new political party soon, according to ARY News.

"We are holding consultations and groundwork is in progress for a new political party," he said while talking to media representatives outside the Accountability Court.

"The country needed a new political party," he said.

Prior to the elections in January, he said that he was satisfied with his decision not to contest the general elections in 2024, and added that it does not mean he has left politics, according to ARY News.

While speaking to the media, Shahid Khaqan said, "I am not contesting the election and am satisfied that my decision was correct."

He stated that the people have been dissatisfied with the voting process. (ANI)

