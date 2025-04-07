Kathmandu, Apr 7 (PTI) Four climbers, including two Nepalese, have successfully scaled Mt. Annapurna I (8,091 metres), the tenth highest mountain in the world, marking the first 8,000-metre summit of the Spring 2025 climbing season.

Climbers Phinjo Dorjee Sherpa, Dipan Gurung, and Zhao YiYi of China from Seven Summit Treks and Cesar Chinchay of Peru from Imaging Nepal reached the summit of Annapurna I at 10:10 am on Sunday, according to Dawa Futi Sherpa, Operation Manager of the Seven Summit Treks.

On Monday, nine other climbers, including four Sherpa guides and five foreigners, climbed Mt. Annapurna, making the total ascent to the mountain in two days to 13.

All thirteen climbers scaled the mountain under the expedition organised by Seven Summit Treks.

Mt. Annapurna I is one of the most challenging mountains to climb.

