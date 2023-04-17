Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Wilmington, Apr 17 (AP) The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News put off the opening of the trial Monday for one day, without any explanation.

Lawyers for Fox and Dominion Voting Systems would not comment on Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis' decision or on reports that settlement talks may be ongoing.

Davis said that delays in a long trial are not unusual and are built into the timeline.

Before ordering a recess, he talked briefly in a conference with attorneys representing Fox and Dominion.

The closely watched case centres on whether Fox, which is based in New York, defamed Dominion, based in Denver, by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 election against Republican then-President Donald Trump. (AP)

