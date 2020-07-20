Paris, Jul 20 (AP) Face masks are now required in France's supermarkets, shopping malls, banks, stores and indoor markets to curb worrisome signs that the coronavirus is making inroads again.

The measure took effect Monday. A fine of 135 euros (USD 155) can be levied against those who don't comply.

Masks were already required in museums, on public transport, in cinemas, places of worship and other enclosed spaces open to the public.

The list is now being expanded to include stores, government offices open to the public, banks and covered markets.

France has reported more than 30,000 COVID-19-related deaths, nearly half of them in retirement homes for older adults. France brought down infections with a strict two-month lockdown but is now seeing signs that the virus is making a comeback.

The health minister, Olivier Veran, said Monday that one new source of infections appears to be families getting together for the summer vacation. (AP)

