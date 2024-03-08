Tel Aviv [Israel], March 7 (ANI/TPS): The Bank of Israel warned the Israelis about criminals attempting to defraud people by misrepresenting themselves as representatives of the Bank, and in other ways.

The criminals may send a letter that is supposedly "on behalf of" the Bank of Israel.

These attempts at fraud are mainly aimed at the elderly and at weaker population groups, said the Bank. As part of the misrepresentation, the recipient is asked to transfer money, with the claim that it is to ensure that the customer can meet loan repayments.

In one example, a letter is sent "on behalf of" the Bank of Israel, showing a request to transfer money. The misrepresentation is carried out through a variety of communication channels such as telephone calls, SMS messages, and email.

The public is asked to remain alert and to avoid sending personal or confidential details, and to increase the awareness of the elderly. We emphasise that the Bank of Israel, the commercial banks, and the credit card companies will never contact people to ask them to provide personal, confidential, or financial details, including means of verification or identification such as an SMS containing a personal code.

