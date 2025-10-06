French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has resigned, France 24 reported on Monday, October 6. The media outlet further said that the French president Emmanuel Macron accepted PM Lecornu's resignation. The development comes a day after President Macron unveiled a new Cabinet to be led by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, whose most pressing and most perilous task will be to win support for a 2026 budget in a fragmented and fractious Parliament. More details are awaited. France Political Turmoil: French Government Collapses Yet Again As PM Francois Bayrou Ousted in Confidence Vote 9 Months After Appointment.

France PM Sebastien Lecornu Resigns

🇫🇷 French Prime Minister Sébastien #Lecornu has handed in his resignation to President Emmanuel #Macron who has accepted it. 🔴 Follow our #liveblog for updates ➡️ https://t.co/1T2mETFgiP pic.twitter.com/m8qQg9ILlG — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (France 24), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

