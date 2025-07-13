Paris, Jul 13 (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday announced 6.5 billion euros in extra military spending in the next two years because of new and unprecedented threats, from Russia to terrorists to online attacks.

He laid out the spending plans in a sweeping speech calling for intensified efforts to protect Europe. He said France will aim to spend 64 billion euros in annual defence spending in 2027, the last year of his second term.

"To be free in this world we must be feared. To be feared we must be powerful," he said.

"Since 1945, freedom has never been so threatened, and never so seriously." (AP)

