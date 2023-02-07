Islamabad [Pakistan], February 7 (ANI): The final rights of Pakistan's former President and chief of army staff General (retd) Pervez Musharraf will be held in the afternoon hours in Karachi today, Geo News reported.

The funeral will take place in Karachi's Malir Cantonment's Polo Ground at around 1.45 pm (local time).

The mortal remains of Pervez Musharraf departed from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai and landed at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport at around 9:51 pm (local time) on Monday, as per Geo news report.

Aircraft A319 was given the task of bringing the last remains of Musharraf and the aircraft had been given "special flight" status.

After arrival, the aircraft was parked near the old terminal at the airport. The body and the aggrieved family were taken to their destination from the old terminal under tight security, as per the Geo News report. Musharraf's family had approached Pakistan's consulate in Dubai on Sunday, seeking permission to move his mortal remains to Pakistan.

Musharraf, who had been living in Dubai since 2016, passed away on Sunday. General Pervez Musharraf, 79 was apparently suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, The Express Tribune reported citing his family.

The build-up of amyloid proteins can make it difficult for the organs and tissues to function properly, as per the news report.

Notably, Musharraf joined the Pakistan Army in 1964, as per The Express Tribune report. He was promoted to the rank of general in 1998 and took over as the chief of army staff (COAS) post.

He seized power in a coup in 1999. General Pervez Musharraf served as the President of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008. (ANI)

