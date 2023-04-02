Siliguri, April 2: G20 delegates on Sunday danced during a cultural night and gala dinner at the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Siliguri. Earlier on Sunday, delegates participated in a yoga session in Siliguri.

On the second day of the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, a Yoga session was organised for the delegates. Around 130 members are attending the meeting. G20 Delegates Dance to Tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' From RRR Movie in Chandigarh, Viral Video Surfaces.

G20 Delegates Dance at Event in Siliguri:

#WATCH | West Bengal: G20 delegates dance during the cultural night and gala dinner in Siliguri pic.twitter.com/4mRGiTiCHf — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

On the first day, G20 delegates also enjoyed tea plucking. Darjeeling, the Queen of Himalayas and one of India's leading tourist destinations, along with Siliguri, is located on the footholds of the Himalayas. It has been chosen to host the second Tourism Working meeting from April 1-3, 2023.

The delegates from G20 member countries will get an oppurtunity to discuss ways of reviving the tourism sector which got affected due to Coved pandemic, in a three-day meeting between April1-April 3. G20 Summit: Visakhapatnam Beautified, Around 200 Delegates From Different Countries Likely To Attend (See Pics and Video).

On the first day event, the Chief-coordinator of the G-20 Harshvardhan Shringla said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed us to showcase India to the world as we are ready to host the G-20 summit in September this year. I recall him saying that, "each part of India has its own uniqueness, heritage, beauty and culture and that our G20 meetings should not be confined to the national capital, New Delhi, alone."

