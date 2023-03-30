A video has gone viral on social media which shows G20 delegates dancing to the tunes of the Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from RRR movie on the sidelines of the event in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The diplomats are in Chandigarh to attend the 2nd Agriculture Deputies Meeting under India’s presidency of the group this year. The song this month won the Oscar award at the 95th Academy awards. Korean Embassy Officials in Delhi Groove to RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ After It Wins Best Original Song Award At Oscars 2023 (Watch Video).

Naatu Naatu in Chandigarh

#WATCH | Chandigarh: G20 delegates dance to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR movie The 2nd Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of Agriculture Working Group under India’s G20 presidency began in Chandigarh yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zhsF5GPkP5 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

