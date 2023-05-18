By Ayushi Agarwal

Hiroshima [Japan], May 18 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is the host of this year's G7 Summit, will be welcoming world leaders to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (Genbaku Dome)- the only structure left standing in the area, depicting aftermath where the world's first atomic bomb was dropped on the city on August 6, 1945.

The leaders of the Group of seven countries and leaders of the eight other invited countries, including India, are too expected to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

The leaders have started to arrive here on Thursday for the crucial G7 summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation tour of Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia on Friday. He will be on a visit to Hiroshima in Japan from 19th May to 21st May at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the G-7 Summit.

Hiroshima was the first military target of a nuclear weapon in human history. This occurred on August 6, 1945, in the Pacific theatre during World War II, when the United States Army Air Forces dropped the atomic bomb "Little Boy" on the city. Most of Hiroshima was destroyed, and by the end of the year between 90,000 and 166,000 had died as a result of the blast, radiation exposure and its effects. The Hiroshima Peace Memorial (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) serves as a memorial of the bombing.

The leaders of the G7 will gather for discussions in Hiroshima, a city that has recovered from the catastrophic damage by an atomic bomb and which continues to seek lasting world peace.

The G7 Summit is an annual international forum for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU).

At the G7 Summit, the leaders of the G7, which shares fundamental values such as freedom, democracy and human rights, exchange candid views on important challenges the international community is facing at that time, such as the global economy, regional affairs and various global issues, and issue a document as an outcome of such discussions. With the leadership of the leaders of the G7, which shares fundamental values, the G7 has effectively responded to important challenges that the international community faces.

At the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Prime Minister Modi will speak at G7 sessions with partner countries on subjects such as peace, stability and prosperity of a sustainable planet; food, fertiliser and energy security; health; gender equality; climate change and environment; resilient infrastructure; and development cooperation.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the participating leaders on the sidelines of the Summit. (ANI)

