New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): German foreign and security policy advisor Jens Plotner met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in New Delhi on Wednesday and exchanged views on global and regional issues.

Plotner and Shringla held wide-ranging discussions on the strategic partnership. Meanwhile, Jaishankar had a conversation with the German Chancellor which focused on the Ukraine situation.

"Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Jens Plotner, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. They held wide-ranging discussions on the strategic partnership and exchanged views on global & regional issues of mutual interest," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

"Good to see Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Plotner this afternoon. Understandably, our conversation focused around the Ukraine situation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier today, sources had informed that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jens Plotner in New Delhi. The two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues as well as major global developments, including in their respective regions, sources said.

The visit of the German security policy adviser comes at a time when several other high-level foreign dignitaries are visiting India for consultations on ongoing bilateral, regional and multilateral issues, they further informed.

Lauding Indian diplomacy, Jens Plotner, said that India and Germany may have different approaches to the Ukraine-Russia conflict but both sides agree that the situation can't go unchecked otherwise it will be devastating for the world.

During an official visit to India to discuss on Ukraine-Russia conflict, he said, "I am here to learn and listen from the Indian government about their views on the Ukraine-Russia conflict as India is renowned for its diplomatic policy and one can see that the country is itself in a quite challenging geopolitical situation but still, it deals with the situation in a better way."

"Both India and Germany might have different approaches toward the Ukraine-Russia conflict but still, they could come to a common conclusion that this situation can't go unchecked and if it goes unchecked then it will be devastating for every country," he added. (ANI)

