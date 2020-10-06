Berlin, Oct 6 (AP) German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman says a global chemical watchdog group has confirmed Germany and other countries' findings that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

Steffen Seibert said in a statement Tuesday that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, or OPCW, had carried out its own analysis of samples taken from Navalny, and they "agree with the results already from special laboratories in Germany, Sweden and France.”

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News Update: Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine May Be Ready by End of 2020, Says WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“This once again confirms unequivocally that Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group,” Seibert said.

He renewed Germany's call on Russia to fully investigate and explain what happened to Navalny, who fell ill on a flight in Russia and was later taken to Berlin for treatment.

Also Read | COVID-19 Shock to Global Economy ‘Not as Bad as First Feared’, But Crisis Far From Over: IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva.

Seibert said Germany received the OPCW's report on Monday and was still examining it. Officials were still trying to determine how much of the information could be released to the public without causing a security risk by allowing knowledge of the substance to "fall into the wrong hands."

He said that Germany would be consulting closely in the coming days with the OPCW and a group of European Union partners to talk about the next steps.

"Any use of chemical weapons is serious and cannot be without consequences,” Seibert said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)