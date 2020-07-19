Moscow [Russia], July 19 (ANI): The global number of those infected with the coronavirus has surged by over 259,000 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily total so far, taking the total count of positive cases to 13,876,441, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

Friday's total was 237,743 cases, while the total number of cases reported on Saturday stands at 259,848, Sputnik news agency reported.

With over 7,360 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the global death toll due to the virus now stands at 593,087 people, according to the WHO dashboard.

The Americans are leading with 7,306,371 cases.

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

