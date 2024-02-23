Bangkok [Thailand], February 23 (ANI): Amid the historic grandeur of Bangkok, a magnificent spectacle is set to unfold today as the revered holy relics embark on a solemn journey from the esteemed National Museum to the hallowed grounds of Sanam Luang.

The relics of the Lord Buddha, along with two of his disciples, Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalayana, will be enshrined in a grand mandapam prepared at the royal grounds to let people pay their reverence from Makha Bucha Day onwards.

The grand procession will witness a lantern and lotus procession, along with ethnic performances from both the Indian and Thai sides. The Makha Bucha procession enshrines the Buddha image in the posture showing the Patimokkha teachings, followed by the Buddha's vehicle (Buppachart).

Later in the evening, at around 5:00 pm (local time), the Prime Minister of Thailand, Settha Thavisin, is expected to preside over the opening ceremony, which will be followed by the ceremony of chanting Buddhist mantras.

The ceremony is open to the public to pay homage from February 24 to March 3, between 9 am and 8 Pm.

In the region, the enshrinement will be in 3 provinces for people to pay homage. In the north, at Hor Kham Luang, Royal Park Rajaprue, Chiang Mai Province Northeast, at Mahawanaram Temple at Ubon Ratchathani Province and Krabi Province in the south, at Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol.

Every day from 5 pm onwards (local time), there will be a Buddhist chanting ceremony to enhance good fortune for religious people who come to pay homage to the Buddha's relics, along with the relics of Venerable Arahant Sariputta and Moggallana.

Each area will have a grand ceremony to chant Buddhist mantras according to the characteristics of the region.

The holy relics from India have come to Thailand as part of the celebrations on the occasion of the 6th cycle or 72nd birthday of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.

Thailand's Ministry of Culture earlier said that this will be the first time in history that Buddhists and neighboring countries will join in paying homage to the Buddha's relics.

Exhibitions about Buddhist sites in Bharat and talks on Relics by academicians will also be organised on the sidelines of the tour of the relics at the different venues.

The exhibition itinerary includes visits to multiple venues across Thailand, allowing devotees and enthusiasts alike to pay homage to these revered artifacts.

On February 22, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples arrived in Thailand for a 26-day exposition led by a high-level delegation led by Governor of Bihar Rajendra Arlekar and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar.

During a press conference held at the National Museum, Bangkok, Union Minister Virendra Kumar emphasized the deep-rooted bilateral relations between India and Thailand, founded upon shared national interests and the profound teachings of Lord Buddha. He expressed optimism that the exposition of these holy relics would further fortify the bond of friendship and love between the two nations.

Concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand, this sacred journey will culminate on March 19, with the relics being escorted back to their respective homes. (ANI)

