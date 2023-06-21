New York, Jun 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met prominent US personalities from different walks of life, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk who described his conversation as excellent and said he is planning to visit India next year.

Musk told reporters after meeting Modi on Tuesday that Twitter, the social media giant he owns, does not have a choice but to follow the local government. Or it will get shut down, he said when asked about the company's former owner and CEO Jack Dorsey's recent allegation against the Indian government.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Supporters Take Long Journey To Welcome the Indian Prime Minister in US (Watch Video).

On his meeting with the prime minister, Musk said, "It was excellent and a very good conversation". "I am planning to visit India next year," he said at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Modi, who is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, is meeting over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts.

Also Read | PM Modi in US Video: Prime Minister Narendra Arrives in New York on First Leg of His Historic State Visit to United States; Set To Meet CEOs, Nobel Laureates and Other Dignitaries Today.

Besides Musk, they include astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio.

Prime Minister Modi will celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

On June 22, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi at a State Dinner. The visit also includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)