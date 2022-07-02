Paris [France], July 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Due to a technical problem at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG) since Friday, at least 50 per cent of passengers' baggage was stuck at the airport, French news channel BFMTV reported on Saturday.

The technical issue lasted until 5 p.m. local time, leading to half of the passengers arriving at their destination without their baggage. Workers at CDG airport were also on strike on Friday demanding higher wages.

The French Civil Aviation Authority has requested airlines to reduce the number of flights scheduled to depart and arrive at the airport by 17 per cent. At least 10 per cent of flights were cancelled, noted BFMTV.

"It was (because of) a technical problem that has not been recovered since there are no more maintainers," Emmanuel Duchemin-Humbert, spokesperson of the Force Ouvriere of the Airports of Paris union, told BFMTV on Saturday.

The strike will continue till Sunday and further strikes are expected for July 8-10 and July 13-17, noted BFMTV. (ANI/Xinhua)

