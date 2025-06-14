Kinshasa (Congo), Jun 14 (AP) Major flooding hit several neighbourhoods in Congo's capital Kinshasa, killing at least 19 people and causing severe damage, authorities said on Saturday.

Heavy rains Friday through Saturday triggered floods and landslides in Kinshasa's western neighbourhood of Ngaliema, killing at least 17 people, the local mayor, Fulgence Bolokome, told the radio station Top Congo. Two avenues in the city were also cut off, he added.

Two other people died when the deluge toppled a wall in the southern neighbourhood of Lemba, Mayor Jean-Serge Poba said. A police camp and a bridge were damaged.

“It was around 3 a.m. when we heard a loud noise. When we went outside, the neighbors' wall had collapsed. The man and his wife both died, leaving behind five children who made it out unharmed,” resident Clovis Kalenga told The Associated Press.

In April, floods in Kinshasa killed at least 22 people and cut off access to over half the city and the country's main airport. (AP)

