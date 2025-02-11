Singapore, February 11 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met President of Singapore H E Tharman Shanmugaratnam to discuss on Assam's key position in furthering the Indo-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as the CM acknowledged Singapore's partnership for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0, according to a release.

The Chief Minister also called upon the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore, H E Vivian Balakrishnan to explore areas of mutual collaboration to deepen ties between Assam and Singapore to take forward India's Act East Policy.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Meet With UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sidelines of Paris AI Action Summit 2025.

CM Sarma held a meeting with leaders of eight Semiconductor companies; ASMPT, AEM, Besi, Temasek, Silicon Box, Nitto Denko Corp, Heller Industries, and Meinhardt Group. Sarma invited the leaders to explore opportunities in Assam's Electronic City in Jagiroad and take forward the semiconductor ecosystem, which forms a strong part of the Indo-Singapore relations, the release stated.

Taking forward his engagements, the Chief Minister engaged in productive discussions with Low Cher Ek, CEO of Township vertical at Surbana Jurong to discuss their ongoing projects in Assam. They also discussed ways to deepen collaboration to build futuristic cities and industrial townships in Assam.

Also Read | Meta Layoffs: Facebook Parent Company Begins Notifying Employees on Workforce Reduction, Here's What CEO Mark Zuckerberg Said About Massive Job Cuts.

CM Sarma also visited the campus of ITE Education Services and interacted with the CEO Suresh Natarajan and his team to understand their vision of developing spheres of technical education, the release stated.

The Chief Minister explored their aerospace, smart manufacturing and electronic laboratories which are enabling students to learn industry specific skills. The CM expressed his plans to stitch collaboration between Assam Skill University and ITE. The meeting also discussed ways to leverage ITE's expertise in setting up a World Skill Centre in Assam.

CM Sarma was impressed with the industry ready courses offered by the institution in areas of Applied and Health Sciences, Business and Services, Design & Media, Electronics and ICT, Engineering and Hospitality & Tourism, the release added.

The Chief Minister is in Singapore to promote the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025,' scheduled for February 25-26 in Guwahati. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)