Hong Kong, August 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 69 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,148.

Among the 67 local cases, 45 are related to previously confirmed cases, while the sources of infection of the other 22 cases remained unknown, Chuang Shuk-kwan, Head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch, said at a media briefing.

Hong Kong's Hospital Authority said there are still 1,052 patients in hospital, with nearly 100 in serious conditions, and more than 2,900 patients have been discharged after recovery. Hong Kong has seen 55 related deaths since the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI/Xinhua)

