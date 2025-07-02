Mexico City, Jul 2 (AP) Hurricane Flossie has strengthened into a powerful Category 3 hurricane off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph), according to the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami.

The hurricane centre said Flossie would begin weakening later Wednesday.

The centre said Flossie was about 315 miles (505 kilometres) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas and was moving west-northwest off the Mexican coast at 10 kph (17 mph). It was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.

While its center is forecast to remain offshore, rainfall up to 150 mm (6 inches) was likely for parts of the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco into Wednesday, with the possibility of life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in steep terrain. (AP)

