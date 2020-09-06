Karachi, Sep 6 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled a financial package worth Rs1.1 trillion to address the chronic municipal and infrastructure issues of Karachi, the country's financial hub, after record-breaking monsoon rains caused widespread devastation in the city and left at least 60 people dead.

The rainfall spell which started in July and continued into August totally exposed the poor civic infrastructure including the drainage system of the city, prompting the federal government to take notice of the protests and complaints of the Karachites.

Also Read | Belarus Protests: Lukashenko Dissenters Put ‘White-Red-White’ Undergarments in Balconies After Police Confiscates Flags.

Khan, who visited Karachi on Saturday, unveiled the financial package at a joint press conference with the Sindh province Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor, Imran Ismail.

While Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party rules the centre and Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces, the Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party governs the southern Sindh province.

Also Read | Nirav Modi Extradition Trial to Resume in UK Court Tomorrow.

There had been a heated exchange of allegations by the PTI ministers and Sindh government officials over who is responsible for the pathetic civic condition of Karachi.

The Prime Minister has formed a “Karachi Committee” which includes the PPP and other opposition party members and has said they will deal with Karachi's problems together.

Khan said all stakeholders will be involved in its implementation.

"The package we have brought for Karachi is historic," he said. PTI Corr

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)