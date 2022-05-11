Jhelum [Pakistan], May 11 (ANI): Amid reports of mudslinging the all-powerful institution - the Pakistani Army, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday claimed that his party and the country's armed forces were the two things "keeping Pakistan together.

Addressing a rally at Jhelum, he lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz were speaking against the army, not him, reported Geo News.

"But you, Shehbaz Sharif, are saying that I am speaking against the army?" Khan said in response to the premier's notice on the PTI chairman's recent Abbottabad speech.

Khan said he referred to PM Shehbaz as Mir Jafar and not the army. "The British had awarded Mir Jafar for his betrayal, just like the Americans have rewarded you."

The PTI chairman has held a series of jalsas in different cities, including Karachi, Mianwali, Lahore, and Peshawar, as he rallies his party workers and leaders against the government ahead of the Islamabad march.

PTI chairman also flayed Prime Minister's visit to London, reported Geo News.

He said that the federal cabinet -- comprised of "convicts" -- would visit London to meet a "coward" -- PML-N Nawaz Sharif.

"Nawaz Sharif is a coward and a thief who flees abroad whenever he gets the chance," Khan said, as the prime minister, cabinet members, and PML-N leaders are set to leave for London, with sources saying that "a big decision" is on the cards.

As Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb termed it a "private" visit, Khan said that during his 3.5 years in office, he did not leave the country for a "single private visit".

"Nawaz Sharif went abroad for 24 private visits and Asif Zardari 50," the PTI chairman said, asking the government to place his name on the Exit Control List (ECL) as he has no plans of leaving Pakistan.

The PTI chairman reiterated US Under Secretary Donald Lu told Pakistan's ambassador that if Khan were to be removed from the prime minister's office, then "everything will be forgiven", reported Geo News.

"He said that if (I) am not removed, then Pakistan will face grave consequences," the PTI chairman told his party workers, adding that following this, a "conspiracy" was launched to remove him from office.

The PTI chairman said when "cherry blossom" was placed as the prime minister, the nation "rose" against that government.

Taking a jibe at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Khan said that he was of the view that his party would take up a ministry related to education, reported Geo News.

"But (his party) took up the ministry of communications which develops streets and highways -- and through it, they will make (illicit) money," Khan said, as he referred to Maulana Asad Mehmood, who is Fazl's son and the minister of communications.

Khan further stated that around 2.5 million people will march to Islamabad, as the nation had "arose" against the "imported government". (ANI)

